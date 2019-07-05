Dressed as Spider-Man, Tom Holland Surprises Kids at Seoul University Hospital

Tom Holland recently paid a surprise visit to the young patients of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital while he was in South Korea to promote his new movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland, dressed as his Spider-Man character, showed up at the Seoul University Hospital without any prior notification and took multiple pictures with his fans. Along with that, he also interacted with the kids' parents and hospital staff members.

On July 2, a picture of this heart-warming visit started making rounds on social media. It was initially shared on Facebook by The United States Embassy in Seoul. Along with this picture, the U.S. Embassy Seoul also wrote, "A real superhero made these kids super happy! Hollywood actor Tom Holland made a special visit to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to bring cheer to children staying there during his visit to Seoul to promote his new movie ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’."

According to an Inquirer report, when hospital was further asked about Holland’s visit, then Park Jung-won, a member of the hospital's pediatric treatment department said ,"It was Holland’s personal interest to come to the hospital”

However, as reported by Rappler.com this is not the first time that the Spider-Man star has surprised young patients. Back in June 2017 and in June 2019 he visited the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

On the work front Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has already released on July 2 worldwide. Besides that he is also a part of Spies in Disguise which is still in its post-production stage.

