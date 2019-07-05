Dressed as Spider-Man, Tom Holland Surprises Kids at Seoul University Hospital
An image of Tom Holland, dressed as Spider-Man, was shared on Facebook by The United States Embassy in Seoul.
Image of Tom Holland, courtesy of U.S. Embassy Seoul Facebook page
Tom Holland recently paid a surprise visit to the young patients of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital while he was in South Korea to promote his new movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland, dressed as his Spider-Man character, showed up at the Seoul University Hospital without any prior notification and took multiple pictures with his fans. Along with that, he also interacted with the kids' parents and hospital staff members.
On July 2, a picture of this heart-warming visit started making rounds on social media. It was initially shared on Facebook by The United States Embassy in Seoul. Along with this picture, the U.S. Embassy Seoul also wrote, "A real superhero made these kids super happy! Hollywood actor Tom Holland made a special visit to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to bring cheer to children staying there during his visit to Seoul to promote his new movie ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’."
According to an Inquirer report, when hospital was further asked about Holland’s visit, then Park Jung-won, a member of the hospital's pediatric treatment department said ,"It was Holland’s personal interest to come to the hospital”
However, as reported by Rappler.com this is not the first time that the Spider-Man star has surprised young patients. Back in June 2017 and in June 2019 he visited the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.
On the work front Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has already released on July 2 worldwide. Besides that he is also a part of Spies in Disguise which is still in its post-production stage.
Read: Spider-Man Far From Home Answers What Happened When People Returned in Avengers Endgame
Watch Spiderman: Far From Home review here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- India Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Unlikely to Travel for West Indies Tour
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s