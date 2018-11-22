GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Drew Barrymore Bans Kids' Acting For Now

Drew Barrymore refuses to let her children go into acting just yet but would be so supportive if they wanted to do it later on in life.

IANS

Updated:November 22, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
A file photo of Drew Barrymore.
Actress Drew Barrymore refuses to let her children - Frankie, four, and Olive, six - go into acting just yet but would be so supportive if they wanted to do it later on in life.

Barrymore told people.com: "I'm not going to let them be kid actors. That's so not their journey. If they want to be actors later in life, I would be so supportive of it. Can you imagine me being a mom who is pushing her kids out there? That's not going to happen."

The 43-year-old actress' children are "both very good builders".

"Frankie's really into Legos right now, which I'm really excited about because I mistakenly thought it was a boy's toy and it turns out she's really good at it. Her sister's really good at Magna-Tiles. They are both very good builders," she said.
