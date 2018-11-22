Drew Barrymore Bans Kids' Acting For Now

Actress Drew Barrymore refuses to let her children - Frankie, four, and Olive, six - go into acting just yet but would be so supportive if they wanted to do it later on in life.Barrymore told people.com: "I'm not going to let them be kid actors. That's so not their journey. If they want to be actors later in life, I would be so supportive of it. Can you imagine me being a mom who is pushing her kids out there? That's not going to happen."The 43-year-old actress' children are "both very good builders"."Frankie's really into Legos right now, which I'm really excited about because I mistakenly thought it was a boy's toy and it turns out she's really good at it. Her sister's really good at Magna-Tiles. They are both very good builders," she said.