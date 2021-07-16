Drew Barrymore Leaves Flirty Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's Environment Post

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore is in the news these days after she left a flirtatious comment in an Instagram post shared by fellow actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. It happened when the Academy Award-winning actor, who is a staunch advocate of preventing climate change, posted a picture on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The picture was an illustration of three possible futures of the planet if global warming continued.

In a lengthy caption, the actor explained the possibilities that lie ahead and how we should choose the better one. “The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming can sound marginal. In fact, they represent vastly different scenarios for the future of humanity,” read the caption.

As the post attracted views and comments from the actor’s 49 million followers, Drew also shared her opinion but in her own way. Drew’s comment on the post read, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” This comment from the actress left all thefans quite excited. Some even took a step ahead and encouraged her, as one user replied to her comment and wrote, “Woohoo. Go Drew,” while another fan wrote, “Coming in hot. Shoot that shot.”

One fan who replied to Drew’s comment wrote in agreement, “It does get a bit more humid in Oklahoma when he's here.” Some fans were just living the moment, as one user wrote, “I'm living for this comment.” Later, the actress also posted another comment that read, “Thank you for always having been the pioneer of saving our Earth.”

drew barrymore's comment on leonardo dicaprio's post about climate change is a vibe pic.twitter.com/LuIjH9wMzE— leslie nope (@leslieakay) July 14, 2021

However, one fan also mentioned that Drew, who is 46-year-old, may be “too old” for DiCaprio to date. It has been observed by fans and news reports that DiCaprio, who is also 46, dates women who are much younger than him. Currently, the actor is dating 24-year-old actress and model Camila Morrone.

