Drew Barrymore, Lilly Singh Set the Internet on Fire With Their Version of Akshay Kumar's Chura Ke Dil Mera

When Bollywood meets Hollywood, fans are definitely in for a treat! On Thursday evening, comedian Lilly Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her dancing with American actress Drew Barrymore. And the song? Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s hit 90’s track Churake Dil Mera. The two women flaunted their dance skills and matched their steps to the peppy beat. Drew seemed to be enjoying it as much as Lilly, and fans too could tell that they are having a great time.

Sharing the video, Lilly wrote, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever ❤️."

Several celebrities including Freida Pinto and Kal Penn reacted to the video.

Last year, Lilly Singh revealed how Drew Barrymore has inspired her. The comedian made the revelation when Barrymore told her she liked the fact that Lilly was “self-aware and astute to make the kind of call to do a whole new show from the very comfort of your home". The Hollywood star was talking about Lilly’s popular show.

Lilly said that it was Barrymore’s 1999 film “Never Been Kissed" that moulded a part of her to become what she is today. She said, “As a younger person when I watched ‘Never Been Kissed’, it really moulded a part of me to become who I am today."

