Drew Barrymore on Her Daughters Pursuing Acting: I Just Want Them to Have a Normal Childhood
Drew Barrymore has two daughters Olive and Frankie.
Drew Barrymore. (Image: Reuters)
Hollywood star Drew Barrymore says her daughters, Olive and Frankie, are “very theatrical” and enjoy coming on film sets. The 44-year-old actor said she can sense her children are interested in pursuing acting.
“They’re very theatrical. They definitely have a Barrymore gene strong within the two of them, but they’re funny and they’re cool and they’re adventurous and they love coming to set,” Barrymore told Us Weekly.
The Santa Clarita Diet actor, who shot to fame as a child star with Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, said she never wanted her kids to choose the profession. She, however, is okay with them joining the industry at an “appropriate age”.
“I always thought the second they were born like, ‘Oh God, I don’t want you to be an actress.’ But what I really realised is that I just don’t want them to not have a childhood.
“If they were to go into acting in an appropriate age, I’d be, like, the most supportive, fiercest lion for it… Now I’m like, ‘If you want to do that and go into theatre in high school and do that for a living, I’m behind you.’ I just want them to have, like, a normal childhood,” Barrymore said.
