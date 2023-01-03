Drishyam 2 Actress Ishita Dutta Buys Dreamhome With Vatsal Sheth, Kushal Tandon Welcomes 'Neighbours'

Kickstarting their new year on a high, Drishyam 2 fame Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are on to their new project in 2023. But it is not a new film or web series but a dream home that the couple is building together. Sharing pictures from their under-construction home, Vatsal wrote, “New Year New Project,” along with the hashtag dream home

The pictures show that the house is still being built. In the photo from their new home, Vatsal and Ishita happily posed together. They are seen spreading their hand out and are all smiles for the camera. Vatsal wore a black printed T-shirt and blue ripped jeans. Ishita, on the other hand, wore a pink and white and grey tracksuit.

Take a look at the post below:

On seeing this post, friends and fans of the duo went on to congratulate them on their achievement. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations, happy new year”. Actor Kushal Tandon added, “welcome neighbours and congrats”. A third user wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! Sooo Happy for you both”.

Vatsal and Ishita have been shelling out major couple goals for all of their admirers. The couple spent their New Year in the Maldives and updated their fans with posts on social media. In one of their most recent pictures, the couple is seen striking a candid pose as they face their back towards the camera and pose looking into each other's eyes. He captioned the post as, “bye bye 2022”.

Vatsal Sheth is best known for his roles as Raj Chaudhary in Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004, Shaurya Goenka in Ek Hasina Thi in 2014, and Kabir Raichand in Haasil in 2017. He was most recently seen in Malang and on the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta is most known for her roles in the 2015 Hindi movie Drishyam and its 2022 sequel, Drishyam 2. She has additionally portrayed the principal character on the TV programmes Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Bepanah Pyaar, and Ek Ghar Banaunga.

Read all the Latest Movies News here