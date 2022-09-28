Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn Shares First Look, ‘Recall Teaser’ to Be Out Tomorrow

Back in 2015, Bollywood buffs sat on the edge of their seats wondering about what occurred on October 2 and 3 in the Ajay Devgn-starring film Drishyam. Now, the actor is back with the second instalment of the hit suspense thriller Drishyam. The first look of Drishyam 2 has finally been revealed, and it looks promising.

Drishyam 2’s first-look poster was shared by Ajay on his social media accounts, along with the release date announcement. The upcoming movie, like its predecessor, is an official remake of the same-titled Malayalam movie franchise starring Mohanlal.

Sharing the first poster, Ajay captioned the post, “2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow!”

The new movie poster transports us back to the events of Drishyam 1 when Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) claimed that he travelled with his family to Panaji on the 2nd and 3rd of October to attend Swami Chinmayanand Ji’s Satsang. The two aforementioned dates had tremendous popularity following the release of the movie, and even the poster for Drishyam 2 contained references to the previous movie’s plot. The official recall teaser of the film will be released on September 29.

The release date for Drishyam 2 was announced by Ajay in June. He shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Attention! The movie Drishyam 2 opens in theatres on November 18, 2022.”

Ajay has been dropping references about Drishyam 2 by posting pictures of old invoices from a restaurant, a cinema hall, and a bus ride, along with a CD of a Satsang, for his supporters to decode what’s coming up.

Abhishek Pathak is the director of the second instalment of the movie, which is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam blockbuster. Ajay, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor will all be returning to the main cast of Drishyam 2. In addition to joining the cast, Akshaye Khanna will also have a significant role in the movie.

Panorama Studios and T-Series are the producers of Drishyam 2. Drishyam was also remade in Tamil and given the name Papanasam where Mohanlal’s role was portrayed by Kamal Haasan.

