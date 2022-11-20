CHANGE LANGUAGE
Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Fans Join Ajay Devgn To Reopen Oct 2 Case, Help Collect Rs 21 Cr

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 12:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer records impressive second day collection.

Drishyam 2 box office collections day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer brings audiences back to the theatres by reopening the fictional case of Oct 2, 2014.

Drishyam 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is bringing audiences back to the theatres and how! The film, which opened with an impressive Rs 15.38 cr collection, witnessed a spike in the collection on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Drishyam 2 collected Rs 21.59 cr on its Day 2 at the box office.

“All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2… East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

He also revealed that Uunchai, which was released last week, is also going strong. “#Uunchai jumps again on [second] Sat [growth: 84.73%]… The film has found its share of audience, which explains the growth over the weekend… Will have a healthy [second] Sun too [very strong advance bookings]… [Week 2] Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 20.75 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Drishyam 2 picks up seven years after Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay Salgaonkar was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young adult. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna).

News18’s review of the film reads: “Drishyam 2 doesn’t deviate from the original structure but there is a conscious effort to explain the strategy of Drishyam’s understated intelligence. The ploy more or less works because the events look convincingly premeditated in the context of the alibi and as a result, the characters are better fleshed out. At its heart, the film is a story about a man who will do everything in his capacity to save his family. At the same time, it is a story about a mother who will also go to any lengths for his deceased son."

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

