Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Film Records Rs 64 Cr, Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is breaking box office records and how! The film, which was released seven years after Drishyam, has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore collection in just three days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Drishyam 2 has collected Rs 64.14 crore in its opening weekend. It won’t be surprising if the film registers a spot in the Rs 100 crore club in less than a week.

Taking to Twitter, the trade expert revealed Drishyam 2 witnessed a massive jump on Sunday (day 3). “#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back… Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

With its third-day collections, Drishyam 2 has officially beaten Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s opening weekend collection. The film, which also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead, recorded an opening weekend collection of Rs 61.75 crore in January 2020. The film also beat the opening weekend collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan starrer collected Rs 55.96 crore on its opening weekend earlier this year, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. However, Drishyam couldn’t surpass the opening weekend collections of Brahmastra.

Drishyam 2 picks up seven years after Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay Salgaonkar was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young adult. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna).

