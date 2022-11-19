Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Beats Tanhaji Record, Earns Rs 15.38 Crore

Actor Ajay Devgn’s latest release Drishyam 2 is off to a flying start at the box office. The film, also starring Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, has become the second biggest opener for Bollywood in 2022. Released on November 18, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 15.38 crore on day one of its release at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 has also beaten Tanhaji and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu with its opening day collections.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 was one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to Drishyam, a film that not only tickled the fancy of the critics but also performed exceptionally well at the box office in 2015.

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film. He tweeted, “Drishyam 2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures… Takes a FLYING START on Day 1 – SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright Hindi films] Rs 50 crore plus weekend on the cards. Friday ₹15.38 crore. India biz (business)."

The News18 Showsha review of Drishyam 2 read, “Drishyam 2 doesn’t deviate from the original structure but there is a conscious effort to explain the strategy of Drishyam’s understated intelligence. The plot more or less works because the events look convincingly premeditated in context of the alibi and as a result the characters are better fleshed out."

