Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak Says ‘People Feel Thrillers Are Meant for OTT, But I Think...’

Abhishek Pathak-directed Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna among others, will open in cinemas on Friday. Therefore, the makers of the film are busy with promotional duties. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Abhishek shared his stance on Ajay Devgn-starrer. The filmmaker is positive that the franchise of Drishyam is meant for the big screen. Moreover, he believes that even though it is unpredictable how a movie will perform at the box office, the way Drishyam 2 has been made will facilitate a connection between the viewers and the film.

While interacting with the entertainment portal, Abhishek said, “No one can predict the box office run of a film in this world. No one knows, what will work and how much a film will earn.” He continued by adding, “Talking about thrillers, I can say that we have made a film, that has some great dialogues. We have made this film in a certain way for the theatres, so when people watch it, they will connect with it.”

The filmmaker further added, “Any genre can pull the audience to cinema halls and not have boundaries in terms of box office collections." Acknowledging the people who feel that thrillers are meant for OTT, he said that the audience can consume every genre on OTT platforms. “It is all about the setup," he added.

Following this, he explained his point of view thoroughly and said, “It’s about the way you mount your film and the way you market it.” Mentioning that even audiences want to go to the cinema halls, he said, “You have to position your film in a certain way. The audience will never forgo the theatrical experience."

Drishyam - the first and second part- are the Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam hits of the same name.

