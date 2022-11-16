Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak Says Remakes Become An Issue When Filmmakers Copy 'Frame To Frame'

Director Abhishek Pathak is gearing up for the release of his next movie titled Drishyam 2. It is a remake of a blockbuster Malayalam film of the same name which starred Mohanlal in the lead. Prior to Drishyam, we saw several other remakes in 2022 including Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. In a recent interview, Pathak talked about the remake trend and shared that it becomes an issue when filmmakers copy ‘frame to frame’ while re-creating a movie.

“This debate started recently; I have been reading about it. Even Hollywood does a lot of remakes, Oceans 11, The Departed are remakes too but no one compares because they made it so beautifully, that they forget the older version. That’s the idea when you are remaking, take the soul of the story and then adapt it,” the director told indianexpress.com.

Pathak further suggested that filmmakers must experiment even while remaking a movie. “The problem is, we actually are so scared to remake that we don’t want to make our own version. It is like, ‘This worked, so make it exactly like that.’ The biggest problem with remakes is that people don’t want to experiment with the treatment, the characters of the film or even the screenplay," he added.

“You are buying it, paying the money for the story, if you want to make that (same) film, just take the rights, dub it and release it. Don’t do frame to frame, because then what are you adding to it as a director? Don’t think like a remake, just take it as a screenplay, forget a film and just make yours. I have seen a lot of times people end up making frame-to-frame remakes,” Pathak further shared.

Meanwhile, talking about Drishyam 2, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. It will hit theatres on November 18.

