Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak to Marry Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa

Looks like wedding bells are ringing a little louder for Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak. The filmmaker is all set to tie the sacred knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. Buzz is that, they have locked a date for February this year.

Reportedly, the wedding will be an intimate but a grand affair with close friends and family in attendance. Their friends from the film fraternity will also be arriving for their special day and bless the couple. Sources close to the family have confirmed that the wedding will be a 2-day intimate affair in Goa.

Earlier, the couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi against the backdrop of hot air balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on social media. Sharing the proposal video, he shared, “From calling me Pathak to finally saying YES to becoming one!❤️❤️❤️

@shivaleekaoberoi ❤️❤️❤️”.

Kartik Aaryan, Shriya Saran, Pulkit Samrat, Esha Gupta and many other celebs also sent in their love.

Earlier on Shivaleeka’s birthday he penned a heartwarming note which read, “There is always that special person who makes who you are, who helps to determine the person you become. Thank u so much for being that special person! ❤️ Happy birthday @shivaleekaoberoi “.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak recently directed the massive blockbuster ‘Drishyam 2’, which bailed the struggling Hindi film industry at the box office out of troubled waters. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sharan, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Shivaleeka Oberoi made her foray in Bollywood with 2019 romantic thriller ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ opposite Vardhan Puri, grandson of Amrish Puri. She was last seen in Khuda Hafiz with Vidyut Jammwal, helmed by Faruk Kabir which released on 14 August, 2020. Before being an actress, Shivaleeka also worked as an assistant director for Kick, Housefull 3 among others.

(With inputs from IANS)

