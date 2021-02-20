Drishyam 2: Fans Demand Another Sequel as Mohanlal Thanks Them for Outpouring Love

Recently released Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal has been receiving 'outpouring love' from fans. Hashtags 'Drishyam 2' and 'Mohanlal' became one of the top trends on social media platforms and fans couldn't stop talking about the film.

Early on Saturday morning, actor Mohanlal took to Twitter to thank fans for the overwhelming response. In a series of tweets, he said that it is the constant love of the public that inspires him to work better.

"Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation," he tweeted.

Continuing further, he added: "The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it. It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves."

"My sincere thanks to all for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks. To @PrimeVideoIN I express my sincere gratitude for enabling people across the world to watch and enjoy #Drishyam2," wrote Mohanlal in a separate tweet.

Soon after his tweet, fans commented on the post demanding another sequel. "Can We Have another Sequel already? Cant Wait," a user wrote, while another said, "It is a very beautiful movie Laletta. 3rd part?" A third one tweeted, "Waiting for #Drishyam3 official announcement sir."

Drishyam 2 co-stars actress Meena and Asha Sarath, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.