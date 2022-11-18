Drishyam 2 Review: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu Excel in This Engaging Thriller

As a kid, I was always fascinated with jigsaw puzzles. It’s a three-step process that involves bringing together an intricate photograph which is laden with buried details and fine clues, cutting it into several unrecognisable pieces and assembling a jumble that carries a seemingly simple challenge, to fall in place.

Suspense thrillers are just the same. But very few films belonging to this genre are able to fit the pieces in the right place. And that’s what makes Drishyam 2, a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, worthy of a good thriller.

Make no mistake, Drishyam 2 is not a perfect crime thriller. Any thriller needs to be gripping and put its audience at the edge of the seat experience. It is only in the last 40 minutes that the film picks up pace and leads us to one of the most engaging climaxes where it unravels one twist after the other.

Director Abhishek - who has helmed the Hindi version of the crime thriller has almost succeeded in creating the atmosphere by giving its own touch to the original version, and he almost succeeds.

In Drishyam 2, the story begins seven years after the crime has been committed. Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) has progressed from a humble cable TV operator to a theatre owner and has plans to produce a film.

His family Nandini, Anju and Anu played by Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jhadav respectively are finding new ways to cope and move on from the dark incident, but society is anything but kind to them.

There are multiple references to Drishyam in its sequel. For instance, the incidents that happened on October 2 and October 3 which have become a meme have been used well by the makers to evoke laughter among the audience. Various theories of the incident continue to trigger discussions at the local tea stall, bus stop and among the people of Pondagaon.

Drishyam 2 doesn’t deviate from the original structure but there is a conscious effort to explain the strategy of Drishyam’s understated intelligence. The ploy more or less works because the events look convincingly premeditated in context of the alibi and as a result the characters better fleshed out

At its heart, the film is a story about a man who will do everything in his capacity to save his family. At the same time, it is a story about a mother who will also go to any lengths for his deceased son.

Does Vijay and his family get away with a crime they didn’t intend to commit? And even if they do, what is the director trying to imply yet again?

Pathak and his team of writers have probably considered all these criticisms well in advance and that is precisely why the arguments are woven in Vijay’s defense right from the beginning. Nowhere does Vijay or the characters that support him imply that a perfect crime exists or that you can get away with something so easily. But it does make you think.

As a viewer, it divides you between the heart and mind — between what is right and what you can possibly do about it, just like Vijay says to his wife in one of the scenes. It stirs up multiple debates.

Who deserves more justice? A mother who will go to any lengths to pin down their son’s murderer but at the same time, conceal his crime for their own benefit?

Or a family who has been socially stripped off their peace and happiness by an unfortunate incident that may continue to haunt them for the rest of their lives?

It helps that Pathak has a trio of dependable actors in key roles. Mohanlal set the bar high, but a valiant Devgn gives it his own fresh take. He brings in his knowledge as a filmmaker who knows more than the script. And his characteristic lack of inhibition blazes through its amazing climax scene.

Akshaye Khanna as Tarun Ahlawat, the Inspector General of Police, is at his usual best. He shines in every scene and leaves behind a big impression. Khanna as usual is the scene stealer. A scene where he goes to Sagonkar’s house where only the ladies of the house are present is superbly executed.

Even in her brief role, Tabu brings in the much-needed intensity that eventually holds the plot together. She is tough yet vulnerable. At one point, her eyes convey dismay, and the next second she gathers her toughness again to get justice for his son.

Overall, Drishyam 2 doesn’t feel nearly as tense or urgent as it ought to, and its plot simply isn’t as deliciously complex as it could’ve been. As a result, it’s a watchable film, but not an unforgettable one.​

