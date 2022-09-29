Drishyam 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn Aka Vijay Salgaonkar Makes Shocking Confession In Riveting Video; Watch

Drishyam 2 teaser is finally out and it is all things interesting! Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is one of the most-anticipated films. The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. After keeping the nation hooked with its murder mystery in 2015 with Drishyam, the makers are soon going to get back with the thrilling sequel. The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film with the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, it was a big hit at the box office and left the audience intrigued.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to drop a riveting teaser of the film and left fans super excited. The one-minute-two-second teaser starts from a monochromatic frame and reiterates the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, and his family as it repeats the first part of Drishyam in essence. As the teaser progresses it sees Tabu who acts as a cop in the film, talking about the major revelation i.e., the confession of the crime. Next, we see, Ajay’s Vijay leaving everyone shocked as he introduces himself on camera and starts confessing his crime.

The first part of the film traced the mysterious disappearance of a policewoman’s son. An illiterate man’s family gets caught in the spiral of allegation as he leaves no stone unturned to protect the reputation of his family. While the secret of the murder is safe, the Salgaonkar family’s peace has been deeply affected by the dark secret. The upcoming film will showcase how the investigation of the case reopens and Salgaonkar tackles every obstacle in his way to shield his family.

Along with the post, he wrote, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Drishyam2?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Drishyam2</a> in cinemas on 18th November, 2022.<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tabu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Tabu</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AkshayeKhanna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AkshayeKhanna</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/shriya1109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@shriya1109</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RajatKapoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RajatKapoor</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/ishidutta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ishidutta</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MrunalJadhav?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MrunalJadhav</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/AbhishekPathakk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@AbhishekPathakk</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/KumarMangat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KumarMangat</a> <a href=”https://t.co/LlUuS9x4Kn”>pic.twitter.com/LlUuS9x4Kn</a></p>— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1575372301868142593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/OmemLUeuxkA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

On Tuesday, the Runway 34 actor took a trip down memory lane and gave his fans glimpses from the first part of Drishyam. “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (got my hands on some old bills today),” read the caption.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj! <a href=”https://t.co/fxSF3g0zv7″>pic.twitter.com/fxSF3g0zv7</a></p>— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1574631400107839488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The pictures featured a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, and a bus ticket. In June, the actor announced the release date of Drishyam 2 and wrote: “Attention. Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022.”

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam 2 will hit the big screens on November 18.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay will be seen in the horror-comedy film, Thank God and Bholaa.

