Drishyam 2 Teaser: Mohanlal's New Year Gift to Fans is the Sequel to His Hit Malayalam Thriller

Mohanlal fans are in for a treat as the teaser of Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 has been released by the film's makers. Keeping excitement among fans at its peak ahead of its much-awaited release, superstar Mohanlal dropped the teaser of the film on January 1, 2021 after midnight.

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, Drishyam 2 stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film will globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Drishyam 2 will begin from where the first film left off, and promises to raise the stakes with double the thrills. The teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family and how they are coping with the fall-out on the fateful night. With the entire family harbouring a secret that could make or break them, the gripping teaser sets the premise of what lies in store.

Here's the teaser:

Speaking about the film, Mohanlal said, "Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of Georgekutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Prime Video has helped take some of the best stories of South Indian cinema to avid cinephiles not just in India, but across the world. We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel - Drisyhayam 2 is a labour of love, we hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones."