Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran Revisit Events Of Oct 2 As Akshaye Khanna Reopens Case
Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran Revisit Events Of Oct 2 As Akshaye Khanna Reopens Case

October 17, 2022

Drishyam 2 trailer is out now! The sequel features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu revisiting the events that transpired around October 2.

Drishyam 2 Trailer: Seven years ago, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family thought that they have managed to put the case of the missing Sameer ‘Sam’ Deshmukh behind them. However, it seems like Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) hasn’t given the case rest. The trailer of Drishyam 2 reveals that Meera is still looking for Sam and this time around, she’s got another police officer by her side, played by Akshaye Khanna.

The trailer revealed that the new movie is set seven years after the first set of investigations. Vijay laments that the police have not stopped harassing him and his family despite being proven not guilty, Meera is determined to find the truth. She accepts that she underestimated Vijay but now, with the help of the new investigating officer, she is going to uncover the truth.

Drishyam 2 looks darker than the original, with bigger troubles mounting on Vijay’s family, a few of which are teased in the trailer. It all comes to a cliffhanger ending with Vijay seated in the police station, preparing his confession.

The official description of the film reads: “7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?”

Drishyam 2 is slated to release on November 18. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, who directed the first Drishyam film as well, the sequel brings back most of the faces from the original film. These include Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. The newest addition to the mix is Akshaye Khanna.

The film is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

October 17, 2022
