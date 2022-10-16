Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn Drops Intriguing Poster As He Announces Trailer Release Date of Film; Check Here

Ajay Devgn fans have been waiting with bated breaths for his much-loved film – Drishyam 2. A few days back, the makers of the film had dropped intense posters from the film, and now finally the trailer’s release date has been announced. The movie’s trailer will be dropped on 17th October, 2022 – said Ajay Devgn on Sunday, as he unveiled an intriguing poster of the film.

In the engrossing poster, we see Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. It seems that Ajay’s Vijay is being interrogated and police officials Tabu and Akashye are observing the interrogation through a glass pane. Along with the poster, the Singham star wrote, “Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, woh ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai. #Drishyam2 Trailer Out Tomorrow Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022″

Check out the poster here:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, woh ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai.<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Drishyam2?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Drishyam2</a> Trailer Out Tomorrow<br>Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tabu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Tabu</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AkshayeKhanna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AkshayeKhanna</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/shriya1109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@shriya1109</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RajatKapoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RajatKapoor</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/ishidutta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ishidutta</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MrunalJadhav?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MrunalJadhav</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/AbhishekPathakk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@AbhishekPathakk</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BhushanKumar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BhushanKumar</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/KumarMangat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KumarMangat</a> <a href=”https://t.co/PDunhgpdW8″>pic.twitter.com/PDunhgpdW8</a></p>— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1581501940839714816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Earlier, the Runway 34 actor took a trip down memory lane and gave his fans glimpses from the first part of Drishyam. “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (got my hands on some old bills today),” read the caption.

The pictures featured a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, and a bus ticket. In June, the actor announced the release date of Drishyam 2 and wrote: “Attention. Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj! <a href=”https://t.co/fxSF3g0zv7″>pic.twitter.com/fxSF3g0zv7</a></p>— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1574631400107839488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam 2 will hit the big screens on November 18.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay will be seen in the horror-comedy film, Thank God and Bholaa.

