Drishyam Star Shriya Saran Captivates Fans in Sizzling Bikini, Check Pics

Actress Shriya Saran never fails to impress fans either with her spectacular acting or her gorgeous pictures. The actress who has starred in several notable films like Drishyam, RRR, Sivaji, and Temper 2 has made her presence vividly visible in the film industry. From Shriya’s Instagram posts, it is clear that she is an avid social media user as well.

The actress never misses a chance to share her upcoming projects on social media. A travel enthusiast, she is also often seen dropping pictures of her exotic travel escapades. Recently, Shriya has once again made heads turn with her stunning bikini photos on her family trip to the Maldives.

Shriya extended her gratitude to Amilla Maldives, a luxury resort, where she presumably stayed. “Thank you for all your love, thank you for a wonderful day,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Shriya was a sight to behold as she splashed waters in the green-blue sea against a beautiful blue sky. The actress was seen having a ball dressed in a pink bikini. She flashed a joyous smile for the click, frolicking in the waters.

The next snap revealed Shriya exuding beach vibes. She donned a pretty yellow floral printed bikini, basking in the sun, lying on the sand. The 40-year-old also posted a clip with her daughter Radha. The kid climbed her mum’s back, having fun.

Shriya’s comment section brought to light that the actress had celebrated her birthday on September 11 at the beautiful island destination. Fans jumped to the comments to wish her while others were mesmerised at Shriya’s breathtaking snaps, calling her “lovely” and “gorgeous”.

On the work front, Shriya will next be seen in director R Chandru’s action entertainer Kabzaa. Touted to be a gangster film, Kabzaa also stars Sudeep, Upendra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sunil Puranik, and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. The makers of Kabzaa also released an intriguing poster featuring Shriya on the occasion of the actress’s birthday.

