Driver Jamuna Shooting Wrapped Up, Aaishwarya Rajesh Shares Pictures

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tamil film Driver Jamuna’s trailer was released on July 6 and created a buzz among the audiences. The trailer has received a good response on YouTube with close to 9 lakh views. Now, the film’s shooting has been wrapped up.

In the film, Aishwarya plays the role of a taxi driver. In her latest tweet the actress tweeted about the end of shooting of the movie and shared a few pictures from the sets.

“That’s a wrap, Can’t wait for u all to cya soon in theatres #driverjamuna. If u haven’t watched the trailer checkout,” wrote Aishwarya.

In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen posing happily for a photo with the crew of the film. Also, she shared a photo of a cake with ‘it’s a wrap for Driver Jamuna’ written on it. Fans were delighted with this update and congratulated Aishwarya. One replied that Aishwarya has excelled in many female centric characters and he is eagerly waiting for Driver Jamuna.

Driver Jamuna narrates the story of a female cab driver, who is advised by her aunt to leave this profession. Despite this she continues with her work. In an unfortunate twist, she gets stuck in adverse circumstances. She is kidnapped by a gang, who are out to kill a politician. A stand-up comedian also gets caught in this difficult situation. The cab driver is horrified by seeing the manner in which the gang is mercilessly killing police officials. How police manage to track down this gang and how the female cab driver will escape from the situation will be known after the release of Driver Januma.

Apart from this upcoming action thriller, Aishwarya is waiting for the release of next film, The Great Indian Kitchen, a Tamil remake of the original Malayalam movie of same title.

Driver Jamuna now enters the post production phase. Directed by Kinslin the movie also features Naren, Sri Ranjani and Abhishek among others in pivotal roles. Gokul Benoy has handled cinematography and Ghibran has composed the music for the film. Release date of this film is yet to be announced.

