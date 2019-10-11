Driver Recklessness Caused Crash Injuring Kevin Hart, Says Report
Jared Black was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers.
Image of Kevin Hart, courtesy of Instagram
nvestigators say a man driving Kevin Hart’s vintage muscle car accelerated recklessly on a Southern California highway, causing the September accident that left the comedian, driver and another passenger seriously injured.
A California Highway Patrol report released Thursday says Jared Black was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers on Sept. 1. The car then careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree.
Investigators say it appears no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.
The CHP says the 40-year-old Hart had major back injuries.
Hart released a statement later Thursday saying he has nothing but love for Black and wishes him a speedy recovery.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus