Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Driver Recklessness Caused Crash Injuring Kevin Hart, Says Report

Jared Black was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers.

Associated Press

Updated:October 11, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Driver Recklessness Caused Crash Injuring Kevin Hart, Says Report
Image of Kevin Hart, courtesy of Instagram

nvestigators say a man driving Kevin Hart’s vintage muscle car accelerated recklessly on a Southern California highway, causing the September accident that left the comedian, driver and another passenger seriously injured.

A California Highway Patrol report released Thursday says Jared Black was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers on Sept. 1. The car then careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree.

Investigators say it appears no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The CHP says the 40-year-old Hart had major back injuries.

Hart released a statement later Thursday saying he has nothing but love for Black and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram