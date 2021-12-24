Driving Licence to Arundhati, South Films That Are Being Remade in Hindi

Remaking a film in Hindi, originally made in some other language, is something we have seen in Bollywood for years. And the trend continues to the day. Several Tamil and Telugu films are being remade in Hindi and will hit the theatres soon.

Starting with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, the film is the remake of the Telugu film by the same title, starring Nani.

Reports say that the Malayalam blockbuster Driving Licence is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Khiladi Kumar will also be seen in the remake of Suriya’s film Soorarai Pottru. Not just these two hit films, but rumour has it that Akshay Kumar will also work in the remake of Rakshasa in Hindi.

Actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the Hindi remake of a Telugu hit. Reports say that Chatrapathi and Adi will also be remade in Hindi.

Allari Naresh’s film Naandhi will be remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the leading role. Ajay will also reportedly star in the Hindi remake of Kaithi.

Vikram Vedha is being remade in Bollywood, and it stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Actor Vikrant Messi will be seen in the remake of Sundeep Kishan’s Maanagaram, while Varun Dhawan is said to be remaking the hit film D16. As per reports Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the Hindi remake of Vijay’s film Master.

Kartik Aryan will also be seen in the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After its success, Ravi Teja’s Krack will also be remade in Hindi, and going by the reports, Ajay Devgn or Sonu Sood will be seen in it. Allu Arjun’s Julayi, too, is being remade.

Arundhati is also said to be remade with Deepika Padukone in it. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is also being remade in Hindi, while the remake of Duvvada Jagannadham will see Siddharth Malhotra in the lead.

