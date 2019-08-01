Game of Thrones brought forth many confusing plot lines for the fans to decipher and make meaning of after the show finally concluded in May 2019, running for a glorious period of eight years. All has not ended for GoT, as it is still in contention for 32 Emmys in various technical and artistic categories. Also raising the curiosity is this latest piece of document from the script of season 8 episode 6, The Iron Throne, which sheds light on one of the most debated and discussed scenes in the series.

It refers to the episode where Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and her last surviving dragon Drogon wreaks havoc on the Iron Throne, after which he flies off into the horizon, his mother Queen Daenerys, held in his feet. The script portion shared by cnet.com, reads:

He (Drogon) looks down on Jon. We see the fire build up in his throat. Jon sees it as well. He prepares to die. But the blast is not for him. Drogon wants to burn the world but he will not kill Jon. He breathes fire on the back wall, blasting down what remains of the great red blocks of stone. We look over Jon's shoulder as the fire sweeps towards the Throne---not the target of Drogon's wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration."

As is clear from the above excerpt, the script refers to the Iron Throne as "not the target of Drogon's wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration."

Thus speculations around Drogon being smart enough to protest against the symbol of the power that is the Iron Throne is not entirely correct.

Follow @News18Movies for more