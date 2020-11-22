Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya Sent to Judicial Custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested television comedian Harsh Limbachiya early on Sunday, for alleged possession and consumption of a banned drug, Marijuana, a top official said. The arrest came a day after his wife and comedy queen Bharti Singh was arrested in the same case late on Saturday, stunning the entertainment world.
The NCB's actions followed a raid and seizure of around 86.50 gms, Marijuana -- which is said to be of commercial quantity -- from their home and office, and the duo even confessed to consuming drugs.