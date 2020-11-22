Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya Sent to Judicial Custody





The NCB's actions followed a raid and seizure of around 86.50 gms, Marijuana -- which is said to be of commercial quantity -- from their home and office, and the duo even confessed to consuming drugs.

Nov 22, 2020 16:10 (IST) Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa Remanded to Judicial Custody Till Dec 4 Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested on Saturday, have been sent to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. Nov 22, 2020 15:04 (IST) Narcotics Control Bureau Conducts Raid at Comedian Bharti Singh's Flat in Mumbai This comes after actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB in a drug-related probe for around seven hours last week.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh



The NCB zeroed in on the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on Friday, revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh, informed NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede.



Both Bharti and Harsh shall be produced before a Special NDPS Court later Sunday afternoon.



As the NCB claims to have unearthed a close link between drugs mafia and the glamour industry, it has questioned several prominent film personalities, amid speculation that several big names may be on its dreaded 'hit-list'.



Among those probed so far include actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, model-actor Arjun Rampal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife Shabana was arrested and got bail after some quantities of 'commercial quantity' drugs were found at her residence, and the latest is Bharti Singh.