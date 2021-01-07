Drugs Case: Actor Shwetha Kumari Sent In Judicial Custody

Mumbai: South Indian actor Shwetha Kumari, arrested in a drug seizure case, was remanded in judicial custody by a court here on Thursday. Her bail plea will be heard on Friday, the court said.

Kumari, who has acted in Kannada and Telugu films, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Mira Bhayander area of neighbouring Thane district on Monday following alleged seizure 400 grams of Mephedrone (MD), a banned substance. After her NCB custody ended on Thursday, she was produced before a magistrate’s court here, which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody as the probe agency did not press for further remand.

As part of its crackdown on drug rackets in Maharashtra and Goa, the probe agency seized 400 grams of MD on January 2. Investigation led to the search of a hotel in Mira Bhayandar, following which Kumari was arrested. Kumari has filed a bail plea which will be heard on Friday.

In a related case, a peddler who allegedly supplied drugs to Harsh Limbachiya, husband of commedian Bharti Singh, was also produced before the court on Thursday following his arrest the day before. Swami Narayan, the accused, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody, special prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

Bharti and Harsh Limbachiya were arrested in November following alleged seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai.The couple later got bail.

The NCB has been probing a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were among those arrested in the case. The two later got bail.