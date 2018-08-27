English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Drunk Fan Runs Onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z's Concert; Watch Video
A drunken fan created chaos in the midst of Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert here as he ran onstage and chased after the power couple.
(Image: Representative Image/ Getty Images)
Loading...
A drunken fan created chaos in the midst of Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert here as he ran onstage and chased after the power couple.
The duo were wrapping up their On the Run II set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and walking toward the back of the stage when the man jumped on the platform and bolted toward them, reports foxnews.com.
Videos taken by concert goers showed backup dancers looking confused until the man started running. Some people in the audience were heard yelling, "Oh My God! Oh my God!"
The unidentified man could not make it too far as the dancers tackled him.
The tour's team issued a statement saying an "intoxicated male entered the stage."
"At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter (Beyonce and Jay-Z) are choosing not to press charges against the individual."
The team thanked tour security and the dancers for how they handled the situation.
Also Watch
The duo were wrapping up their On the Run II set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and walking toward the back of the stage when the man jumped on the platform and bolted toward them, reports foxnews.com.
Videos taken by concert goers showed backup dancers looking confused until the man started running. Some people in the audience were heard yelling, "Oh My God! Oh my God!"
Wow, a fan jumped on stage in Atlanta at the #OTRII Tour. Security and background dancers got to him before he got to Beyonce and Jay Z. 👊🍾 pic.twitter.com/i6jEK5Qfnu— PreciseEarz.com (@PreciseEarz_) August 26, 2018
A fan ran after Beyoncé & JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlantahttps://t.co/m47AMvyWCv pic.twitter.com/8V5fGaUtrj— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 26, 2018
The unidentified man could not make it too far as the dancers tackled him.
The tour's team issued a statement saying an "intoxicated male entered the stage."
"At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter (Beyonce and Jay-Z) are choosing not to press charges against the individual."
The team thanked tour security and the dancers for how they handled the situation.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...