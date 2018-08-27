Drunk Fan Runs Onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z's Concert; Watch Video

Wow, a fan jumped on stage in Atlanta at the #OTRII Tour. Security and background dancers got to him before he got to Beyonce and Jay Z. 👊🍾 pic.twitter.com/i6jEK5Qfnu — PreciseEarz.com (@PreciseEarz_) August 26, 2018

A drunken fan created chaos in the midst of Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert here as he ran onstage and chased after the power couple.The duo were wrapping up their On the Run II set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and walking toward the back of the stage when the man jumped on the platform and bolted toward them, reports foxnews.com.Videos taken by concert goers showed backup dancers looking confused until the man started running. Some people in the audience were heard yelling, "Oh My God! Oh my God!"The unidentified man could not make it too far as the dancers tackled him.The tour's team issued a statement saying an "intoxicated male entered the stage.""At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter (Beyonce and Jay-Z) are choosing not to press charges against the individual."The team thanked tour security and the dancers for how they handled the situation.