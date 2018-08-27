GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Drunk Fan Runs Onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z's Concert; Watch Video

A drunken fan created chaos in the midst of Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert here as he ran onstage and chased after the power couple.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Drunk Fan Runs Onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z's Concert; Watch Video
(Image: Representative Image/ Getty Images)
Loading...
A drunken fan created chaos in the midst of Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert here as he ran onstage and chased after the power couple.

The duo were wrapping up their On the Run II set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and walking toward the back of the stage when the man jumped on the platform and bolted toward them, reports foxnews.com.

Videos taken by concert goers showed backup dancers looking confused until the man started running. Some people in the audience were heard yelling, "Oh My God! Oh my God!"







The unidentified man could not make it too far as the dancers tackled him.

The tour's team issued a statement saying an "intoxicated male entered the stage."

"At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter (Beyonce and Jay-Z) are choosing not to press charges against the individual."

The team thanked tour security and the dancers for how they handled the situation.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 7
    gold
  • 10
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 37
Loading...