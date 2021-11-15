Drushyam 2 Trailer: 'We Intend to Put to Rest All Theories', Says Venkatesh Daggubati

Amazon Prime Video on November 15 launched the trailer for its Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati reprising his role from the Telugu hit Drushyam. The film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Drishyam 2. Apart from Venkatesh, the Jeethu Joseph directorial features an ensemble of actors that includes Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna. The film raises the stakes with an edgier and more thrilling, drawing viewers into the intense and gripping tale as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again after their lives were altered irrevocably following the events of that one fateful night six years ago.

Drushyam 2 takes off from where the first film ended, and takes the audience on a roller coaster journey, as Rambabu’s (Venkatesh Daggubati) family is threatened by an investigation into the events of the past. Rambabu is Going by the trailer, Rambabu might not have it easy this time and has to face new opponents. Although it seems he has moved on, as he is busy with his theatre and film, the guilt of his crimes remain. Other members of the family, too, are fighting their guilt in their own ways. Moreover, his own villagers do not think he is completely innocent and is seen constantly discussing his case.

Take a look at the trailer:

Talking of the film, Daggubati said, “With the sequel, we intend to finally put to rest all theories that our fans have been sharing with us over the years about how and what could have taken place in Rambabu’s life as he strode ahead, having sworn to protect his family. Drushyam 2 will take audiences on an emotional-yet-exhilarating journey, with the twists and turns in the plot that keep the suspense alive, and our viewers yearning for more. I am glad that we are premiering Drushyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video, which will give viewers across the globe an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, along with their families.”

The writer Jeethu Joseph added, “Over the years everyone kept asking me whether we would be coming back with a sequel, and I always knew that I had to bring the epic franchise back to the audience, but I believe everything has its own right time. After changing my mind a million times on how to proceed with the story, and eventually working very hard to convert this vision into reality with the support of all my cast and crew, I am now ready to bring this film to our audiences, and we can’t wait to hear their reactions."

Produced by D. Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor, and Rajkumar Sethupathy of Suresh Productions, Max Movies and Rajkumar Theatres —Drushyam 2 will premiere on 25 November on the streaming giant in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

