Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Spark Dating Rumours as Cuddling Pictures at London Music Festival Go Viral

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid made their first official outing together when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday, July 6.
Lipa, who recently broke up with her boyfriend chef and model Isaac Carew, was seen snuggled up to the 20-year-old brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid while they watched Stevie Wonder perform at the festival.
Both chose casual ensembles with Lipa sporting oversized sports cardigan with high-waist khakis and loads of gold jewellery, while Hadid wore a green jacket that complemented her khakis, and wore it over an unbuttoned shirt underneath and black trousers.
Anwar previously dated Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz, but split up with her in 2018 after a year of dating. He was also linked to Kendall Jenner after they were spotted making out at a CFDA Awards after-party in June 2018.
Interestingly, the sighting comes less than a week after rumours spread that the singer was spotted kissing Coldplay's Chris Martin at the Glastonbury music festival after his recent split from girlfriend Dakota Johnson Opens a New Window.
However, this is not the first time that the couple has been spotted together, according to US Magazine. They were earlier seen cozying up at Anwar’s birthday party last month.
