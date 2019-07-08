Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Spark Dating Rumours as Cuddling Pictures at London Music Festival Go Viral

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid made their first official outing together when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday, July 6.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Spark Dating Rumours as Cuddling Pictures at London Music Festival Go Viral
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid made their first official outing together when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday, July 6.
Loading...

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid made their first official outing together when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London on Saturday, July 6.

Lipa, who recently broke up with her boyfriend chef and model Isaac Carew, was seen snuggled up to the 20-year-old brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid while they watched Stevie Wonder perform at the festival.

Both chose casual ensembles with Lipa sporting oversized sports cardigan with high-waist khakis and loads of gold jewellery, while Hadid wore a green jacket that complemented her khakis, and wore it over an unbuttoned shirt underneath and black trousers.

Anwar previously dated Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz, but split up with her in 2018 after a year of dating. He was also linked to Kendall Jenner after they were spotted making out at a CFDA Awards after-party in June 2018.

Interestingly, the sighting comes less than a week after rumours spread that the singer was spotted kissing Coldplay's Chris Martin at the Glastonbury music festival after his recent split from girlfriend Dakota Johnson Opens a New Window.

However, this is not the first time that the couple has been spotted together, according to US Magazine. They were earlier seen cozying up at Anwar’s birthday party last month.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram