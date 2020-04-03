MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Dua Lipa Cuts Down Smoking and Alcohol to Protect Her Voice

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Some artists are known to cut back on smoking and drinking while they are on tours.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
Singer Dua Lipa has reduced intake of alcohol and cigarettes to save her voice.

Which means it is sober-up time for Dua Lipa, who is currently holed up with US model boyfriend Anwar Hadid in London amidst the Covid-19 shutdown, reports thesun.co.uk.

The singer said: "I don't do dairy when I'm singing. I've also stopped drinking and I don't smoke, either, when I'm touring."

But with her tour now delayed because of coronavirus, she may be able to put off her health kick for a bit.

She said: "It's rubbish to postpone the tour but we all have to be safe."

"Now 2021 will be when the UK and Europe tour is happening. That will be our year, I thought 2020 would be."

Meanwhile, her second album, "Future Nostalgia", has sold 20,325 copies so far in its first week of release.

