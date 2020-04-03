Dua Lipa Cuts Down Smoking and Alcohol to Protect Her Voice

Singer Dua Lipa has reduced intake of alcohol and cigarettes to save her voice.

Which means it is sober-up time for Dua Lipa, who is currently holed up with US model boyfriend Anwar Hadid in London amidst the Covid-19 shutdown, reports thesun.co.uk.

The singer said: "I don't do dairy when I'm singing. I've also stopped drinking and I don't smoke, either, when I'm touring."

But with her tour now delayed because of coronavirus, she may be able to put off her health kick for a bit.

She said: "It's rubbish to postpone the tour but we all have to be safe."

"Now 2021 will be when the UK and Europe tour is happening. That will be our year, I thought 2020 would be."

Meanwhile, her second album, "Future Nostalgia", has sold 20,325 copies so far in its first week of release.

Follow @News18Movies for more