Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Being Single at The Moment
She spoke on her current relationship status in an interview to ELLE magazine.
(Image: Getty Images)
Los Angeles: Singer Dua Lipa says she enjoys being single because she learns a lot more about herself.
She spoke on her current relationship status in an interview to ELLE magazine, reports metro.co.uk.
"There's so much fun in being single," she said.
"When I'm single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff... I think you learn so much more about yourself when you're completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way."
She is happy to be single, but she is a "firm believer" in love.
"I blame my parents for that, because they have a really good relationship and I think they've set my standards high," she added.
