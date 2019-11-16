Dua Lipa Meets Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, Thanks Him for Teaching Her Bollywood Moves

Pop sensation Dua Lipa met Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan while on her maiden concert trip in Mumbai. Shah Rukh took to Twitter, to share a photograph of himself with Dua Lipa, who is headlining the performance at the first-ever live concert at OnePlus Music Festival in India.

"Have decided to live by ‘New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....and her voice!" wrote SRK, captioning the image.

He added: "Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage."

Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. pic.twitter.com/myEmoTlMka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2019

The concert on Saturday evening also featured pop star Katy Perry. Dua Lipa too shared a picture with the Bollywood star. Sharing the picture she wrote, "So fun hanging with

@iamsrk today! Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!! 🇮🇳❤️"

So fun hanging with @iamsrk today! Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!! 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/iXlH5BZWq4 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 16, 2019

Recently, Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules. The brief video features her singing in English and has Hindi subtitles.

"To all my fans in India, are you following the rules? Here's a version I made just for you! Watch and listen to New rules right here," Lipa posted on Facebook.

Lipa's self-titled debut studio album released on June 2. The album has seven singles, including hits like Be the one and New rules.

(With inputs from IANS)

