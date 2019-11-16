Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dua Lipa Meets Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, Thanks Him for Teaching Her Bollywood Moves

Dua Lipa is headlining the performance at the first-ever live concert at OnePlus Music Festival in India. Ahead of the concert, she posed with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and shared the pictures on social media.

IBN7

Updated:November 16, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dua Lipa Meets Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, Thanks Him for Teaching Her Bollywood Moves
credits - Shah Rukh Khan instagram

Pop sensation Dua Lipa met Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan while on her maiden concert trip in Mumbai. Shah Rukh took to Twitter, to share a photograph of himself with Dua Lipa, who is headlining the performance at the first-ever live concert at OnePlus Music Festival in India.

"Have decided to live by ‘New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....and her voice!" wrote SRK, captioning the image.

He added: "Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage."

The concert on Saturday evening also featured pop star Katy Perry. Dua Lipa too shared a picture with the Bollywood star. Sharing the picture she wrote, "So fun hanging with

@iamsrk today! Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!! 🇮🇳❤️"

Recently, Dua Lipa has come up with a special Indian version of her hit song New rules. The brief video features her singing in English and has Hindi subtitles.

"To all my fans in India, are you following the rules? Here's a version I made just for you! Watch and listen to New rules right here," Lipa posted on Facebook.

Lipa's self-titled debut studio album released on June 2. The album has seven singles, including hits like Be the one and New rules.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram