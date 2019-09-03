Dua Lipa Moves in with Anwar Hadid After Just Two-and-a-half Months of Dating

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid have been seeing each other for just two-and-a-half months, and sources say they have already moved in together. They have started renting an ­apartment in New York so he can be closer to his sisters and models Gigi and Bella.

The couple plan to ­move into their new place later this month, reported thesun.co.uk. The Scared to Be Lonely singer will now split her time between New York, Anwar's house in Los Angeles and her home in London.

"Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place. She's always at his when she's in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step. Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it's good for her to have a base there and it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there," a source said.

"Dua visited last month and met up with his family. They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar," added the source.

Dua split from model and chef Isaac Carew in June after an on-off relationship lasting six years. He is now believed to be growing close to model and ­film-maker Florence Kosky.

Dua catapulted to stardom after the 2017 release of her self-titled debut album — but despite working on new tracks since January 2018, there is no second album planned so far.

