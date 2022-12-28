Dua Lipa Thanks 2022 for ‘Lifetime of Memories'; Posts Backstage Video, Unseen Pics From Musical Tour

English singer and songwriter recently concluded her much talked about musical tour - Future Nostalgia, with a crowd of 200k people in Tirana, Albania. On Wednesday, the songstress took to Instagram to post a couple of unseen glimpses from her tour. And we near the end of 2022, Dua Lipa penned a sweet note of thanks for the current year.

Taking to Instagram, the Levitating songstress posted a few unseen glimpses from her musical tour, which saw her shining bright in a sexy shimmery dress. We also saw the crowd cheering for her during the concert and singing her songs one kiss, levitating and more. The ‘Levitating’ songstress is always dressed to the nines when she takes to the stage, wearing everything from neon-coloured catsuits to glittery leotards. In one of the pics, Dua is seen posing with her crew, which is also from her musical tour. The Dua Lipa tour was fun, musical, and surely memorable. In one of the clips, Dua unforgettably gave her viral ‘One Kiss’ dance a new lease of life as part of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ show, proving once and for all that she has some serious moves.

Sharing the post, Dua wrote, “Future Nostalgia ~ 2022 ~ the year that changed my life. Thank you for the lifetime of memories ."

Soon after the post was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower praises on the singing sensation.

While one of the fans wrote, “you are perfect dua ❤️," another commented, “We need the tour documentary!!." A third fan added, “You changed our lives ."

During the tour, Dua performed the likes of ‘Physical’, ‘Hallucinate’ and the title track from her ‘Future Nostalgia’ record.

Dua Lipa’s tour Future Nostalgia is derived from her critically acclaimed sophomore album by the same name. Before this album, the only things evevryone knew about Lipa were based on her past radio hits, such as New Rules and One Kiss,” which generated the infamous meme of Lipa dancing somewhat badly.

This album came at a time when people were thinking deeply about the past and reflecting on their pre-pandemic lives. This was the perfect time for Lipa to work on her artistry, help revive the up-and-coming modern disco trend and truly give her career a full 180. And she did just that.

While Lipa did have a name in the industry and a few popular songs, nothing could have propelled her to the top as this album did.

Future Nostalgia is truly the perfect blend of modern and retro, pop and disco, and completely transformed the trajectory of Lipa’s career.

