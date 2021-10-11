Dubbing of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in Full Swing; Film to Premiere in Multiple Languages

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period action movie ‘RRR’ is in the post-production stage. South superstar Jr NTR and Ram Charan reportedly have completed dubbing for the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions. The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2022, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English. The movie is based on a fictional tale based on the lives of freedom fighters in the early 20th century and features Ram Charan in the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju. Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem.

The dialogues of both the actors for the Malayalam version are yet to be dubbed. Reports say that dubbing artists will be dubbing the Malayalam version.

The post-production of the movie is in full swing. According to a report by Tollywood.net, the movie will be ready by the end of this year. The graphics and VFX work will go on for another couple of months.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya. The movie is reportedly made on a humongous budget of over Rs 450 crore. The theatrical distribution rights across North India have been bagged by PEN Studios. It has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

RRR also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Interestingly, RRR is set for a box office clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, which will hit cinema screens on January 6.

The release date of RRR was postponed multiple times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the makers of the film announced that Netflix and ZEE5 have acquired the streaming rights.

Post the theatrical release, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be available on these platforms in several languages. Film’sTamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be streaming on ZEE5, while the Hindi, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish versions of RRR will stream on Netflix.

