Dubsmash Videos to Setting Silver Screen on Fire, Ashu Reddy Has Done it All

Ashu Reddy has been in the news since her appearance in the hit item number song, Oo Antava, in Pushpa: The Rise. Reddy, 24, turned into a star as soon as her pictures went viral on the internet. After this, she was seen in a supporting role in a film starring Nithiin. Ashu’s name rose to immense popularity after her dubsmash videos and Instagram reels went viral. Soon after, she was seen in Bigg Boss and got recognition in the small screen industry.

Ashu keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her Instagram account.

Ashu Reddy IG Posts:

Ashu Reddy owns a Youtube channel that has more than 2 lakh subscribers. The actor posts prank videos. Recently, Ashu posted a video pranking her mother, saying she was pregnant.

Ashu Reddy’s YouTube link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjmzxC7O2pEIDM9nemNtOPw/featured

Reddy was seen in Chal Mohan Ranga in 2018 and Bigg Boss Telugu in 2017. Ashu was known for her bold personality on this reality show. However, she was evicted from the house due to the lowest number of votes.

In 2021, Ashu grabbed the headlines after she appeared on the talk show of director Ram Gopal Varma, wherein she was seen discussing sex, porn, and personal life on camera. The actress’s bold interview caused quite a stir in the Tollywood film industry.

Ashu and Ram Gopal Varma, Interview:

Reddy is once again in the news after she was seen as a side dance performer with Samantha Prabhu in the song Oo Antava sung by Indravathi Chauhan and written by Chandrabose. Currently, the actor is working as an anchor on a TV show.

