Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, turned 35 on Sunday, September 15. Members of the UK Royal Family took the opportunity to wish the Duke, sharing messages of celebration on social media. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan penned down a heartwarming note for her husband on his special day.

The former Suits actor took to the Royal couple's official Instagram account to share the sweet wish for her husband. The post was shared along with a collage of unseen pictures of Prince Harry. The post reads, "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!"

Further, the post had a special message from The Duchess of Sussex Meghan as well. "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

In one of the pictures in the collage, we can see papa Harry cuddling Prince Archie as the little one rest on mum Meghan's lap.

The official social media account of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family too posted an image of Queen Elizabeth II sharing a laugh with Prince Harry and the post reads, "Happy

Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH"

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also wished Prince Harry on their official social media handle. In the picture the two brothers can be seen smiling at each other and the caption reads, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!"

Harry's father Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, Clarence House too shared multiple images on Instagram to mark the Duke's birthday, along with the caption, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today!"

Prince Harry who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018 welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.

