‘Dude I Really Just Want to Shoot’: Hailee Steinfeld on Learning Archery for Her Role as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

The year is coming to an end and Marvel Studios’ greatest archer, Hawkeye, has his target set on getting home to his family for Christmas. In the latest Disney+ Hotstar series, starring Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, the ace archer sets on a journey to go back to his family but his trysts with outlaws impede his journey in the post-blip world. To defeat them, Hawkeye teams up with a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, Kate Bishop played by actor Hailee Steinfeld, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Also Read: Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Talk About the Bond Between Clint and Kate

Talking about gearing up to play the role of Kate Bishop, Hailee said, “I had a few archery lessons with an amazing coach in Los Angeles." She goes on to say, “I was first introduced to the technical side of things—the mechanics of holding the bow and learning how to change the limbs. I’m so grateful for it now, but at the time, I was like, ‘Dude—I really just want to shoot.’ When I went to Atlanta, I started working with the bow in a different way through stunt training. A bow is a weapon without any arrows, and I had to learn how to fight with just that. I started getting into exercises and circuit training that would help me with those muscles because if you’ve never shot a bow and arrow before, you are sore in places you never knew you could be sore in. It looks so beautiful and effortless, but it’s so hard.”

Directed for television by directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie, the six-episode series also featuring Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh, launches exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th November.

Hawkeye marks the fifth Marvel Studios series to launch on the streaming platform in a language close to home for Indian fans across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.