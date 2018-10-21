English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Dude, Where's My Car' Director Danny Leiner Passed Away After Prolonged Illness
Danny Leiner's collaborator Ross Putman confirmed his death in a Facebook post, and described its cause as a long illness.
Danny Leiner died on Thursday. (Twitter photo)
Los Angeles: Danny Leiner, a film and television director whose feature films including "Dude, Wheres My Car" and "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle", is dead, according to his publicist. He was 57.
The director died on Thursday, the publicist said on Saturday.
Leiner's collaborator Ross Putman confirmed his death in a Facebook post, and described its cause as a long illness, reports variety.com.
"If there's one thing I can say about Danny the professional, it's that he refused to let us settle for anything less than our best. He pushed us to do what he knew we were capable of," Putman wrote.
"Harold & Kumar" stars John Cho and Kal Penn also remembered Leiner on Twitter.
"Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences," wrote Cho.
"He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person," Penn tweeted.
Leiner directed 1996 comedy "Layin' Low", starring Jeremy Piven and Edie Falco.
His second feature, "Dude, Where's My Car?" earned $73.2 million at the box office. His "Harold & Kumar" film resulted in two sequels, which Leiner did not direct.
Leiner had also directed numerous episodes of TV shows including "How to Make It In America", "The Mind of the Married Man", "The Office", "The Sopranos", "Freaks and Geeks" and "Arrested Development."
