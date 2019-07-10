Take the pledge to vote

Duffer Brothers Tease What's in Store For Stranger Things Fans in Season 4

Creators Duffer Brothers have given fans a broad idea about where the next, and most likely the last, season of Stranger Things is heading.

July 10, 2019
Duffer Brothers Tease What's in Store For Stranger Things Fans in Season 4
If you haven't watched the third season of Strangers Things yet, let us warn you, this article is full of spoilers.

Stranger Things 3 ended on a disappointing note for many - Eleven has lost her superpowers, Jim Hopper is likely dead or captured by the Russians. Joyce has taken the Byers family and Eleven out of Hawkins, separating friends and lovers who were all in tears in the last episode. But the battle with the creatures from the Upside Down is far from over, as the Russians have a Demogorgon in their captivity now, ready to unleash more horrors.

The ending of season 3 is a clear indication that there will be a season 4. While Netflix hasn't officially announced it yet, creators Ross and Matt Duffer have a broad idea about where the fourth season would go.

"We don't want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we're setting ourselves up to go in the right direction. We don't know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn't know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That's sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details," Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly.

"We're pretty excited about where it's potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it's going to feel very different than this season. But I think that's the right thing to do and I think it'll be exciting," he added.

Matt Duffer indicated that the plot could now move out of Hawkins, after three season solely focusing on this town in the state of Indiana. He said, "I think the biggest thing that's going to happen is it's going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins."

One theory, prompted by the post-credit scene, is that there could be more of Russia shown. "Assuming there's a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they're doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease. That's obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four," Ross said.

