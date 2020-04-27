Dulquer Salmaan Apologises for Joke in Varane Avashyamund After Facing Online Abuse

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Varane Avashyamund has been courting controversies since its debut on Netflix. The latest controversy involves a joke, which has been interpreted as an attack on slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran by a section of the Tamil audience.

Users accused the makers of the film of hurting the sentiments of Tamizh people. After a barrage of abuses and threats on social media, Dulquer has issued an apology. The actor took to his social media handle on Sunday to release an apology after trolls attacked his family over the scene.

Giving an explanation of the scene, Dulquer attached the reference to make his point clear on the 'Prabhakaran' reference made. He wrote that it was 'not intentional' and requested users to not 'drag our fathers and senior actors' in their abusive tweets.

Dulquer's statement read, "A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn't directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film. Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film."

"I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It's genuinely a misunderstanding.



P.S. Some of you are being extremely abusive, threatening, deliberately hurtful and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren't so," he added.

To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and @DQsWayfarerFilm !

This is the reference to the joke in question. The 1988 film "Pattana Pravesham".

