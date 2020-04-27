MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dulquer Salmaan Apologises for Joke in Varane Avashyamund After Facing Online Abuse

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has put out a statement clarifying the scene from Varane Avashyamund that has been accused of hurting sentiments of Tamizh people.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Share this:

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Varane Avashyamund has been courting controversies since its debut on Netflix. The latest controversy involves a joke, which has been interpreted as an attack on slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran by a section of the Tamil audience.

Users accused the makers of the film of hurting the sentiments of Tamizh people. After a barrage of abuses and threats on social media, Dulquer has issued an apology. The actor took to his social media handle on Sunday to release an apology after trolls attacked his family over the scene.

Giving an explanation of the scene, Dulquer attached the reference to make his point clear on the 'Prabhakaran' reference made. He wrote that it was 'not intentional' and requested users to not 'drag our fathers and senior actors' in their abusive tweets.

Dulquer's statement read, "A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn't directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film. Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film."

"I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It's genuinely a misunderstanding.

P.S. Some of you are being extremely abusive, threatening, deliberately hurtful and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren't so," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres