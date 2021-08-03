Dulquer Salmaan Buys Luxury Car Worth Rs 2.45 Crore, See Pic

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has gifted himself a Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.45 crore. Th new ride is finished in the Designo Olive Green shade. In addition to this, the cabin is finished in blue and black dual-tone upholstery that looks fabulous. The wheels are blacked-out as well and add to the fantastic looks of the SUV as per carandbike.com.

The website further reported that apart from the Salmaan, other popular actors who own a G63 AMG include Malayalam movie actor Asif Ali, Jimmy Sheirgill, Akhil Akkineni, Ram Kapoor among others.

On the work front, Salmaan recently produced the film Maniyarayile Ashokan. He also plays a cameo in it. He has three more films lined up for him — Kurup, Vaan and Hey Sinamika.

Meanwhile, the first look of his upcoming untitled film was unveiled last Wednesday, on the occasion of his birthday.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, the first look of the poster shows Dulquer all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits backward on a bicycle. He is playing Lieutenant Raghu Ram in the film.

The film has been shot in Kashmir. This is the second Telugu film for Dulquer after the success of ‘Mahanati’.

