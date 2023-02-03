Dulquer Salmaan is one of the brightest stars from the South film industry. The actor is not only hailed for being exceptionally talented and versatile but also for his choice of films. Whether it was Solo, Karwaan, O Kadhal Kanmani, Sita Ramam and the most recent Chup. Now the actor is bracing to enthrall his fans with Malayalam gangster flick King Of Kotha that has already left everyone anticipating with excitement. Now Dulquer has shared the second look of his film and has also poured his heart through a heartfelt note.

On Friday, the Hey Sinamika actor took to his Instagram handle to tease the new poster which showed Dulquer Salmaan leaning against a jeep with a mild stubble and moustache and a cigarette between his fingers. Needless to say the actor oozed swag in the new look. Dulquer wrote in the caption, “11 years since my first film released. Ironically titled Second Show. Now in my second decade in cinema I seek to grow more as an actor and tell even greater stories. I’m filled with only gratitude to all my filmmakers, co actors, crew members and most of all to the audiences world wide. I have received so much love and encouragement that I strive constantly to never let you down."

He further added, “A big thank you to the critics and even haters cause you make me introspect and push me to take bigger chances and tread unfamiliar paths. Lastly my family and friends for standing by me when I’m filled with doubt and spend time away from them. I treat this year as every year. I wish to entertain all of you with the best cinematic experiences I possibly can be a part of. I’m in love with the world of movies more than ever. So here’s another peak into the world of Kotha. Presenting to all of the the second look of #KingOfKotha #KOK #AnnualReminder #DebutAnniversary #YoungAndScared #OlderAndWiser #ThenAndNow #SecondShow #to #SecondDecade."

Several celebs and fans showered their love on the pan-India star. His Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “The caption (with high-10 emoji)! Congratulations!!" Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Homie(with big smiling emoji)". Sanjay Kapoor reacted with a high-10 emoji as well. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “The King is menacing! Also the king of captions!" Another roen wrote, “Looks fantastic DLQ! Cannot wait(fire emoji)". Someone else said, “You look fire. The film will rock! Super excited!"

King of Kotha is an action drama which is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The film will be directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran director Joshiy. King of Kotha’s second look promises a visual treat for the audience as Dulquer is set to repeat his victory after blockbusters across languages like Sita Ramam, Chupp, Kannum Kannum Kollayadithal and Kurup.

Read all the Latest Movies News here