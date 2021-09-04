Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates Wife Amal Sufiya’s Birthday With Adorable Post

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his wife Amal Sufiya's birthday on Saturday. The actor marked the occasion in the most special way on Saturday. Dulquer posted a series of photographs of himself, Amal and their daughter. To wish his better half on the special day, the dashing star accompanied the post with a sweet caption. Dulquer penned a lengthy note in the birthday post wherein he cherished the time spent with his wife. Dulquer started by saying that after a decade of celebrating birthdays together, he doesn’t run out of things to write for ‘Am.’ The actor raised a toast saying, “Here’s to us forever posing, to me shooting candid photos of my two favourite subjects, to fancying it up at weddings, to having the most adventurous travels, to building homes and our lives together.”

Dulquer added that he cannot imagine his life without his rock, partner, baby momma, confidence and security. He ended the note by thanking her for coming into his life and giving it purpose and meaning. The actor continued by extending gratitude towards her for making his dreams come true, entertaining every ambitious plan, settling his insecurity and fear. Finally, he called Amal, his mind-muscle and mental core. “Here’s celebrating you. I love you a long time,” the actor signed off.

Last year, Dulquer and Amal celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on December, Tuesday. The actor wished his wife with an adorable Instagram post. Dulquer Salmaan wrote: "Happy nine years. Closing in on a decade and how. Closer, stronger and growing up.”

Dulquer and Amal tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Maryam in 2017. Dulquer and Amal's marriage was a "love-cum-arranged," set up. Last year, the actor revealed it in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. He said, “Since I was bumping into her (Amal) often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."

