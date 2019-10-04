Take the pledge to vote

Dulquer Salmaan Collaborates with Joy Mathew for a Political Thriller

A joint venture of Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Joy Mathew’s Abra Films, the film will be directed by Mathew.

October 4, 2019
The film will go on floors in January 2020.

Dulquer Salmaan has his fingers in many pies. From playing the lead to producing a film, he has been donning many hats. Now, the latest is that he is going to produce a political thriller.

Salmaan, who was last seen in Hindi film The Zoya Factor, already has three productions in the pipeline, and the fourth has just been announced. For the latest one, he collaborating with actor Joy Mathew. Salmaan will be playing the central character in the film.

A joint venture of Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Joy Mathew’s Abra Films, it will be directed by Mathew. The second directorial of actor-scenarist-columnist Mathew will see a foreign actress playing an important role alongside Salmaan. The name of the actress hasn’t been disclosed yet. The film will go on floors in January, next year.

Salmaan and mathew have shared screen space in films such as Vikramadithyan, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Njaan.

Joy Mathew is known for Shutter, a 2012 suspense thriller which went on to become the first Malayalam movie to be remade in seven languages.

