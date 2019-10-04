Dulquer Salmaan Collaborates with Joy Mathew for a Political Thriller

Dulquer Salmaan has his fingers in many pies. From playing the lead to producing a film, he has been donning many hats. Now, the latest is that he is going to produce a political thriller.

Salmaan, who was last seen in Hindi film The Zoya Factor, already has three productions in the pipeline, and the fourth has just been announced. For the latest one, he collaborating with actor Joy Mathew. Salmaan will be playing the central character in the film.

A joint venture of Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Joy Mathew’s Abra Films, it will be directed by Mathew. The second directorial of actor-scenarist-columnist Mathew will see a foreign actress playing an important role alongside Salmaan. The name of the actress hasn’t been disclosed yet. The film will go on floors in January, next year.

Salmaan and mathew have shared screen space in films such as Vikramadithyan, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Njaan.

Joy Mathew is known for Shutter, a 2012 suspense thriller which went on to become the first Malayalam movie to be remade in seven languages.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.