Dulquer Salmaan Delivers Compelling Performance in Kurup, Katrina and Vicky's Wedding Prep in Full Swing

Dulquer Salmaan starrer period crime film Kurup has released in theaters and fans are lining up outside cinema halls to catch it as soon as possible.

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a “fairytale wedding”. According to E! online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday. “There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” a source said.

A 10-member team representing actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the wedding preparations. They are set to tie the knot between 7 and 12 Dec in Rajasthan.

After Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian entered VIP room on Bigg Boss 15. With this, a total of five contestants are now in the VIP zone which means, they are now in the ‘road to finale week’ race. Bigg Boss gave the non-VIP housemates a second chance to secure a place for themselves in the VIP room. A mining task was announced and the first four VIP housemates were the sanchalaks of the task. In the first round, Neha Bhasin was out of the race for the fifth VIP spot, followed by Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal.

At 51, Madhavan has some of the best works to his credit in a career spanning nearly three decades. However, according to him, he is a “terrible star.”

