Dulquer Salmaan Earned Rs 2000 On His First Acting Gig, Says He Didn't Get Any Nepotism Advantage

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the brightest stars from the South film industry. The actor is not only hailed for being exceptionally talented and versatile but also for his modest and down-to-earth demeanour. Despite being the son of the megastar Mammootty, Dulquer has often spoken openly about nepotism and his deep-rooted aspirations to stand on his own feet and pave his way without taking anyone’s help.

Now in one of his latest revelations, Dulquer said his first ever paycheck of Rs 2000 came from an acting gig. Moreover, he had secured the part due to his merits and not because he Mammootty’s son.

During a candid teté-a-téte with Curly Tails on her YouTube channel, the Solo actor disclosed, “I was 10 years old. This has nothing to do with my dad, this is not some nepotism advantage. I was randomly picked by Mr Rajiv Menon’s ad agency. They came to my school to pick kids for a TVC and I was one of those who got picked. They gave me ₹ 2,000 for that.”

Dulquer further shared that he didn’t keep all the money to himself but instead gave a good chunk of it to his grandparents and mother. The Karvaan actor revealed, “It was like unheard of money, like it was 2 crore of something. I was like 10 or 9 years old. I gave ₹ 500 to my grandparents and rest to my mother. And then I used to keep being like that ‘Maa that ₹ 2,000 I have no, can I buy this.’ So then my mom is like ‘you finished that ₹ 2,000 long ago.’ She still talks about this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer has been making headlines with his latest Hindi release Chup: Revenge of an Artist. The romantic psychological thriller which also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt is helmed by R.Balki and has already garnered good reviews from everywhere.

