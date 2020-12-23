Dulquer Salmaan Gets 'Corny' As He Wishes Wife Amal on 9th Wedding Anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife, Amal Sufiya celebrated nine years of marriage on Tuesday, December 22. To celebrate the occasion, the actor posted a “corny” Instagram post for his wife. Dulquer shared a picture of himself with Amal and wrote a happy note marking nine years of their happy married life.

In the picture, the 34-year-old actor is wearing an olive coloured jacket with black pants while Amal is wearing a black and white tunic with black pants. The couple is all smiles as Dulquer captions the post, “Happy happy 9 years boo!! Closing in on a decade and how! Closer, stronger, and growing up!” He further mentioned that their daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is the “super glue” that binds them even closer. He wrote that he looks forward to decades of them “tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together.”

The Zoya Factor actor did not forget to get a little corny as he called his wife his hollandaise, chantilly cream, truffle, soy, wasabi, and harissa. The post received over 1.1 million likes as fans and celebrities wished the couple a happy anniversary. Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Happy anniversary you lovely people. wishing you both a lifetime of love and togetherness.”

Actor Soubin Shahir commented, “Happy anniversary machane.” Wife of Malayali actor Prithviraj, Supriya Menon Prithviraj commented on Dulquer’s post, “Happy anniversary DQ & Amu! Wishing you many more such fun-filled years!”

Dulquer married Amal in 2011 and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2017.

Dulquer had wished his wife Amal a happy birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post in September this year. In the picture, Dulquer is wearing a shirt while his wife Amal is looking elegant in a yellow dress. Captioning the image, the actor said, “Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am!!”

Dulquer mentioned that the best thing that happened in the coronavirus lockdown is the time they got to spend together. He called it the times that he will cherish for life. He mentioned how they watched their favourite shows and played roles in Marie’s fairy tales and called it as special as it could be. He thanked Amal for being his rock and for bringing in their daughter.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Kurup, in which he will co-star with Manoj Bajpayee and Sobhita Dhulipala.