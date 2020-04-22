Dulquer Salmaan Issues Apology After Woman Accuses Him of Using Her Pictures Without Consent

A lot of artists and filmmakers often use content without formal consent or approval, which leads to trouble eventually. Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan faced a similar fate recently when a woman journalist accused him of using her images in his movie without informing her.







According to the woman, her images were used in the movie Varane Avashyamund without prior consent or approval. The movie has used a poster for a weight loss clinic, which shows the woman’s picture in the background.







Chetna Kapoor shared the message on Twitter, warning the makers of taking legal action against them for body-shaming her by using the image of a weight-loss advertisement. “Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. #VaraneAvashyamund,” she wrote with the clip from the movie.

Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm

Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. #VaraneAvashyamund pic.twitter.com/UnDYoDOc3B — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

She went on to write, “You have not used it once but twice in your film. If only I knew one of my many achievements would be a part of a Dulquer Salman movie, I would have helped them promote the movie even more”.

You have not used it once but twice in your film. If only I knew one of my many achievements would be a part of a Dulquer Salman movie, I would have helped them promote the movie even more! @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm #VaraneAvashyamund @NetflixIndia — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

Actor Dulquer Salmaan issued an immediate apology to the accuser. He replied, “We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQsWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasn’t intentional”.

We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQsWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 20, 2020

Chetna later informed that the director has apologized to her personally and she has decided to let go of the issue.

Follow @News18Movies for more