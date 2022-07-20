Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Launch Sita Ramam's Third Song Kaanunna Kalyanam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited film Sita Ramam will hit theatres on August 5. The songs of the film are already out making everyone go crazy. Another song titled Kaanunna Kalyanam from the film has been released.

The song, sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Sinduri, was released during an event at Mallareddy Women’s College. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Tarun Bhaskar were a part of the event, where they launched the song. The song has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekar and lyrics have been penned by the late Sirivennala Sitarama Sastry.

Kaanunna Kalyanam was shot in the backdrop of Kashmir. Mrunal Thakur is seen performing classical and Dulquer Salmaan professing love. During the event, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur were seen dancing on the stage.

Dulquer Salmaan, during the event, said, “This is the first time in my career that I have done a beautiful song like Kanunna Kalyanam. We shot very beautifully in the snow of Kashmir and traditional costumes. This is the most romantic and visual wonder song. This is my favourite song. It is a pleasure to release this song in your presence. This is the first time I got to see so many students in one place. See you all at the theatre on August 5th”.

“Sitaramamam is a very beautiful love story. My favourite song is Kaanunna Kalyanam. We shot this song very grandly. On August 5th, everyone should go and watch this beautiful film in theatres,” said lead actress Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur is making her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam. In the film, Dulquer will be seen in the role of Lieutenant Ram, who is stationed in Kashmir. Mrunal is playing Dulquer’s love interest. Rashmika Mandanna is playing a pivotal role in the film.

Sita Raman is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema.

